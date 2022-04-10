MPSC Final Result 2022: Maharashtra Civil Judge and Magistrate Final Result, see here – mpsc Final Result 2022 for Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate posts on mpsc.gov.in, at direct link

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final results of the Civil Judge (Junior DN) and Magistrate (FC) (MPSC Final Results 2022). The Commission has also uploaded the marks obtained by the candidates in various rounds of selection process for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior DN) and Magistrate (FC). Candidates appearing for the Civil Judge (Junior DN) and Magistrate (FC) Main Examination 2020 and interview round can view their results by visiting the official website MPSC, mpsc.gov.in.The Commission (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) has published the final results as well as the merit list of Civil Judge Junior Division and Magistrate First Class. The method of checking the results is given below. Below is a direct link to download the final results and quality list.

Here is how to check MPSC Civil Judge Final Result 2022

Step 1: First visit the official website of MPPSC, mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the current news or breaking news section.

Step 3: Here ‘Adv.No. Click on the link ’06 / 2021 Civil Judge Junior Division and Magistrate First Class Main Exam 2020 – Final Result / Recommendation List ‘.

Step 4: A PDF list will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

Click on this direct link to see the final results of MPPSC-

With one click, visit this direct link to download quality list-

After checking and downloading the MPPSC Final Results PDF and Quality List, candidates can keep a printout copy with them. The Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the written test / interview for the above posts. Candidates can check their marks for merit and recommendation for the post.