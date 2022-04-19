MPSC Interview Schedule 2022: Interview Schedule for MPSC Professional Posts Announced, Direct Link Here – mpsc Interview Schedule 2022 Direct Link For Various Professor Posts Here.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published interview schedules for various faculty posts including Professor and Associate Professor (Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022). According to the schedule announced by the commission, interviews for these posts will be held from May 4, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for interview can go to the official website of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in and download the schedule.

Step 1- First of all, the candidates go to the official website of MPSC Online, mpsconline.gov.in.

Step 2Then go to the latest updates section available on the home page.

Step 3- Click on the link ‘Advt.Nos’ 34-2021, 113-2021, 150-2021, 153-2021, 155-2021, 183-2021, 213-2021, 225-2021 for the interview notification available on the homepage.

Step 4- You will get pdf of Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022.

Step 5- Download it and print it out for future reference.

MPPSC Interview Schedule 2022

According to the short notice published by MPSC, MPSC will be interviewing for the post of Professor of Physiology / Biochemistry on 4th May 2022. The Associate Professor of Biochemistry will be interviewed on May 4, 2022.

Interview for Associate Professor of Physiology will be held from 6 to 9 May 2022. Advertisement no. Candidates can check the schedule of interview on the official website.