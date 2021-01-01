mpsc: MPSC Jobs: Total 806 Vacancies for MPSC Subordinate Service, How to Download Prelims Admission Card – mpsc Admission Card 2021 Subordinate Service Issued on mpsconline.gov.in

Highlights MPSC Preliminary Exam Admission Card Issued.

Integrated Subordinate Service Preliminary Examination 2021 on 04 September

Check the vacancy details here.

MPSC Recruitment Admission Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued Joint Subordinate Service Primary Examination 2021 Admission Card (MPSC Prelims Admission Card 2021). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment test can now download and check their e-call letter from APSC’s official website mpsconline.gov.in.



The MPSC Joint Subordinate Service Preliminary Examination will be held on 4th September 2021. This examination will be conducted for non-Gazetted and Group B recruitment. How to download MPSC Admission Card 2021 and important information can be seen below.

MPSC Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (MPSC) at mpsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download Access Certificate’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, log in by entering the required details like mobile number, application ID or Aadhaar number here.

Step 4: Your MPSC Subordinate Service Initial Admission Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Check vacancy details here (MPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

The MPSC Joint Subordinate Service Preliminary Examination will be conducted to recruit candidates for a total of 806 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 650 posts are for Sub-Inspector of Police (MPSC SI Recruitment), 67 for Assistant Divisional Officers and 89 for State Tax Inspectors.

Changed decision due to Covid-19

MPSC Admission Card 2021 will have details of time, duration, place etc. of the exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2021, but it was later postponed due to Kovid 19 epidemic in the state. Candidates who pass the pre-examination will be eligible to sit for the main examination. Candidates, after downloading the admission card, check the required information given on it such as your name, parent’s name, date of birth, date of examination, center and time of examination.

