MPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Assistant Professor posts at mpsc.gov.in. Check here for details – MPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, apply soon

MPSC Recruitment 2021: There is good news for the government job aspirants. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service, Group B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. mpsc.gov.in You can apply through online mode on or before 1st September.

Through this process, a total of 90 posts of Assistant Professor will be recruited under Medical Education and Research Service. In which, 18 posts of cardiology, 4 posts of neurology, 9 posts of urology, 14 posts of neuro surgery, 10 posts of nephrology and 6 posts of plastic surgery are included among many other posts. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a super specialty post graduation degree in the relevant subject. Talking about the age limit, then the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates can apply through online mode on official website https://mpsc.gov.in till 1st September. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 394. Before applying for the Assistant Professor posts, candidates must check their eligibility through the official notification. For more details, you can check the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.





