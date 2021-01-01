MPSC Released Admit Card for Police SI Recruitment: here is the download direct link and more

SI Admit Card: Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC Admit Card 2021 for Combined Subordinate Services Preliminary Exam has been released. The Preliminary Examination for Non-Gazetted and Group-B posts is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2021. Candidates can get more details about the exam from the official website of MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC Combined Subordinate Services Preliminary Exam will be conducted to recruit candidates on total 806 posts. Out of the total posts, 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector. The direct link to download MPSC Admit Card 2021 is given below.

Admit card is an essential document to appear for the exam. Candidates have to carry their admit card along with a photo ID to the exam centre. Here are the complete steps to check and download MPSC Admit Card 2021. MPSC Admit Card 2021 will contain the details of exam time, duration, venue etc. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2021, but was later postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state. The candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear in the main exam. The Prelims question paper will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. The medium of examination is Marathi and English.

How to download MPSC Admit Card 2021

To download MPSE admit card, first of all visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find a link to ‘Download Admission Certificate’. Click on it. Now a new page will open.

Here you have to enter the required details and submit it.

Now your admit card will be in front of you.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://3.109.167.62/mpsconline/public/admitCardLogin.