MPSC Result 2020: MPSC has released the result, These candidates have passed the exam, here is the direct link to check

MPSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC Prelims 2020 Result has been released. A total of 3214 candidates have qualified for the main exam across the state. Candidates who have appeared in MPSC Prelims 2020 can check their result on the official website.mpsc.gov.in can see on. The details for the main exam will be announced soon by the commission. Eligible candidates need to register online to appear for MPSC Mains 2020 exam. The direct link to download the list of selected candidates is given below.

Candidates can check MPSC Prelims 2020 Result either by name or roll number. Around 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the MPSC 2020 exam, which was conducted on March 11, 2021. Here are the steps to download the merit list. This recruitment exam is to fill 200 posts of Group A and Group B posts in various administrative branches of Maharashtra State Government.

The cut off mark for General Category candidates is 203.5. The maximum number of students were selected from Ahmednagar region. The result is based on the final answer key, which was released on August 6, 2021. Keep checking the official website given above for latest updates on MPSC Prelims 2020 Result.

SSC Exam Notice 2021: Commission has announced the date of these examinations, know when is your paper

MPSC Prelims 2020 result, Category Wise cut-offs: Talking about the category wise cutoff, then 203.50 for General category, 194.25 for SC category, 173.50 for ST category, 203.50 for OBC category, 203.50 for EWS category, 185.44 for Divyang category, and 71.25 for Fun category. .

How to download MPSC Prelims 2020 result

To check MPSC Prelims 2020 result, first go to the official website mpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the ‘Latest Updates’ section. Go there.

Here you will find the link “Advt.No.19/2019 State Services Preliminary Examination 2020-Result” Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. This will be a PDF file. In this, the names and roll numbers of all those candidates have been given who have qualified the prelims exam.

The direct link to check the result is https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/3964.

DRDO Notification 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these posts, these candidates can apply