MPSOS No Stopping Scheme Registration: Registration for the No Stopping Exam will start from 20th June

Registration process for Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 (MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Registration) has started. Students of class 10 and 12 who have failed the MP board exam can apply for the Ruk Jan Nahi scheme by visiting the official website mpsos.nic.in. The online application process for the Open School exam will close on May 15 and the exam will be held on June 20.First go to the official website mpsos.nic.in.Click on the link for registration of ‘Ruk Jan Nahi Yojana’ given on the website.Now fill in the information requested in the application.Upload the requested documents.Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) 10th and 12th results were declared on Friday, April 29. The results of MP Board 10th, 12th can be easily checked by visiting the official websites 2022 mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The 12th result of 2022 was the worst in last 4 years with 72.72% and 59.54%. Where 100% in 2021, pass percentage in 2020 was 62.84% and pass percentage in 2019 was 61.32%. A total of 3,48,219 students passed the MP Board 10th examination with 60% marks. At the same time, the number of students passing the first grade has decreased. 355,371 students failed in 10th standard examination.

After announcing the results, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar congratulated the students and teachers who sat for the board exams. Don’t be upset by the students who failed, he said, it was just a numbers game. Students prepare well.