mptet 2021 Registration: Registration window for MPTET 2021 will be reopened, applications can be applied from – mptet 2021 Registration window will be reopened on peb.mp.gov.in from 14th December

Highlights Registration for MPTET will resume.

A detailed notification will be issued on December 2.

The exam will be held in March 2022.

MPTET 2021 Registration Window: The Board of Professional Examinations, Madhya Pradesh will re-open the registration window for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) on December 14. This window will remain open till December 28. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test can apply by visiting the official website of PEB MP at peb.mp.gov.in. According to the official notification, candidates can make changes in the application till January 2, 2022. A detailed notification will be issued by the board on December 2. The exam will be held in March 2022, however, the date of the exam has not been announced yet.



Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 12th examination with 50% marks and have completed 4 years BEd degree. Or have passed 2 years BTC / Special BTC exam, they can apply for this exam.

Age limit

The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years.

Application fee

The application fee for the examination is Rs.600 / – for general and other state candidates. For reserved category it is Rs.300 / -. Candidates who want to amend the application will have to pay Rs.70 / -. Pay the application fee and correction fee online.

