MPTET Admit Card 2020 released on peb.mp.gov.in, Download the Steps and Covid Guidelines here

MPTET Admit Card 2020 released on peb.mp.gov.in, Download the Steps and Covid Guidelines here
MPTET Admit Card 2020 released on peb.mp.gov.in, Download the Steps and Covid Guidelines here – Download MPTET Admit Card 2020: MPTET Admit Card as, Keep these things in mind during the exam

MPTET Admit Card 2020 released on peb.mp.gov.in, Download the Steps and Covid Guidelines here – Download MPTET Admit Card 2020: MPTET Admit Card as, Keep these things in mind during the exam

Madhya Pradesh Vocational Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued admission card for MPTET 2020 examination. Candidates who had applied for Madhya Pradesh Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (MPTET 2020) can now download their Admission Card (MPTET Admission Card 2020) from the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPTET 2022 exam will be held on March 5 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 to 11:30 in the morning, while the second shift will be from 2 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without an admission card. This test will be performed taking into account the Corona virus safety guidelines. You can see below how to download the ticket.

Learn how to download MPTET 2020 Admission Card
Step 1: First visit the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admit Card Download link on the home page.
Step 3: Submit your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your MET Admit Card 2022 will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

Click on this link to download the ticket in one click-

Keep these things with the ticket
Candidates will have to bring original photo ID to go to the examination center. You can bring e-Aadhar card verified by UIDAI. Candidates are required to attach a self-certified photograph in the second part of the examination form.

Important guidelines for Covid-19

  • Face masks and social distance should be taken care of during the exam.
  • Candidates are required to carry personal hand sanitizer in the examination hall.
  • Self-declaration and thermal screening will be done on the entrance ticket at the entrance.
  • After scanning the bar code on the admission card, the staff of the center will send you to the respective laboratory.
  • Monitor keyboards, mice, webcams, desks, and chairs will be disinfected before each shift begins.
  • After the sanitizer cleans the hands, the candidates will have to sign the attendance sheet.

