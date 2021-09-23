Mr. Natwarlal played Amitabh cricket on the set: Amitabh Bachchan Throwback Photo: Big Bean has now shared a throwback photo of himself.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates related to him with fans. Amitabh Bachchan often shows old stories and pictures of his films. Big Bean has now shared a throwback photo of himself (Amitabh Bachchan throwback photo). In it he is seen playing cricket during the shooting of the film.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photo of himself from his Instagram account. In this black and white picture, he is seen batting with a cricket bat. Amitabh Bachchan said that the picture is from the set of the movie ‘Mr. Natwarlal’. He wrote in the caption, ‘Cricket on location … when the shot was being made … Mr Natwarlal was shooting in Kashmir? I thought … the bat got a little short. ‘
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had advertised Pan Masala with Ranveer Singh. This caused him to face trolling. However, Amitabh Bachchan responded to the troll.
Amitabh Bachchan apologizes for Paan Masala ad, says money is available, so we have to think At the forefront of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several films. He will be seen in films like ‘Zhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mede’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘The Intern’. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film ‘Faces’.
