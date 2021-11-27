Mridul G: Success Story: Became a JEE-Advance Topper with Family Support and Determination, Learn Success Story from Mridul Agarwal – Mridul Agarwal G Advance Success Story of IIT Topper

Mridul Agarwal has secured All India Rank-1 with 348 marks in JEE-Advanced, one of the toughest exams in the country. Mridul, who got this position by getting education in Kota, known as the coaching city of the country, wants to make a career through startups. Mridul Agarwal says he likes to study methodically. In addition, 6 to 8 hours of self-study is done daily. This is why Mridul has scored 100 percent marks in JEE-Main in addition to JEE-Advanced.

Mridul aims to contribute to tech development

Giving information about his future plans after completing his education, Mridul said that his long term goal is to contribute to the development of technology in the country. On the other hand, Mridul says that students should keep their motivation high while preparing. Do not force the study of any subject. Read carefully what you are interested in.

The mother is a big part of Mridul’s success

Mridul says that the biggest role behind his success is played by his mother. According to Mridul, he used to go and sit with his mother whenever he got frustrated while preparing for the exams. This strengthened his mood and he started studying again. At the same time, his mother used to schedule the whole house according to his studies. Cooking, feeding, attending family functions, everything went according to Mridul’s study schedule.

Mild is happy after the topper

Mridul is very happy to have topped this exam. Mridul says he is feeling much better now. He is very proud of himself, so he is very satisfied. “Looking at the toppers now, I wondered how these men could get such a good rank, but today I am very happy to have reached this position myself,” said Mridul.

Learn Mild Exam Preparation Strategies

Explaining the policy of exam preparation, Mridul said, ‘I have never studied on the basis of schedule. When I woke up in the morning, I used to target all day long. I used to think about the study target this morning and go to bed after completing it. If the set target is met ahead of time, Mridul will use the rest of the time to spend time with his family, for entertainment. Mridul said, ‘I took the talent test in the eighth grade. At that time, he had passed the examination and got the scholarship. Following this scholarship, the teacher’s guidance inspired me to take other exams in the future.

Full preparation from home at the time of corona

Mridul says that during Corona and Lockdown, he stayed at home and did full study. Initially, when the lockdown was implemented, it was not clear how long the lockdown would last. However, even during this time, Mridul continued to take online classes from home. Mridul said that in the past, taking online classes was not so easy, but then it gradually became a habit to stay in front of the screen for a long time.

Mridul loves to travel

Mridul says he shares almost everything with his father. Mridul used to come to his father whenever he was tired or in a bad mood. Mridul said that in such a situation his father would talk to him or take him out for a short distance. Mridul loves table tennis. Apart from this, Mridul loves to walk and see new places.