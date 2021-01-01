Mrinal Thakur Virat Kohli: Jersey actress Mrinal Thakur revealed that she was madly in love with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Mrinal Thakur’s film ‘Tufan’ was released recently. In this film, Mrinal was opposite Farhan Akhtar who played the role of a boxer. Although Mrinal plays a simple girl in the film based on this boxing, the actress says in a recent interview, “I love sports. I was good at sports when I was in school. I used to play basketball and was a part of some zonal matches. Later I started playing football. I am always ready when it comes to sports.

Mrinal’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’ with Shahid Kapoor is also based on cricket. Expressing her love for the game, the actress says, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started to love cricket because of my brother. My brother is a big fan of cricket.



Mrinal further says, ‘Five years ago I came with my brother to watch a live match in the stadium. Some of those memories still linger in my mind. I remember wearing a blue jersey and cheering for Team India. Speaking of today, I’m a part of the ‘Jersey’ movie. Which is a film based on cricket.