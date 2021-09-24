mrkh syndrome: woman became a mother without uterus: what is mrkh syndrome: learn all about mrkh syndrome

Highlights The patient was in severe pain during intercourse, she went to the singer for her treatment.

It turns out that Winnie’s private part is too small, ending in a blind pouch.

Rare case, called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome type 1

Winnie, 27, (name has been changed) had lost all hope of becoming a mother. He did not have a uterus or fallopian tube. So how can a woman become a mother? Meanwhile, a year ago, when she had severe pain during sex, she went to the singer for her treatment. Investigations revealed that Winnie’s private part is too small, ending in a blind pouch. This put an end to her hopes of becoming a mother. Medically this was a very rare case, called Meyer-Rokitansky-Koster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome type 1. It was a rare and congenital disease. She did not have a uterus and fallopian tubes, but an ovary, where eggs are made.

She reached the Seeds of Innocence Center for treatment. She told doctors she had been married for five years and was experiencing amenorrhea and pain during sex. He had never had a menstrual period. Dr. Gauri Agarwal, director of Seeds of Innocence, said Winnie’s vagina was small and she went to a blind bag. Although her hormonal levels were normal. But an ultrasound examination revealed that she did not have a uterus. But both ovaries looked normal. Also there was no fallopian tube. The doctor said that without the uterus, the baby could not stand on its own. But an egg was forming in his ovary, so we advised him to take a surrogate and he said yes. For this, IVF was used and the egg was removed from the woman’s ovary and fertilized in the laboratory and two ready embryos were placed in the surrogate. On August 18, the surrogate gave birth to two healthy babies.

As far as MRKH syndrome type-1 is concerned, doctors say that most women who suffer from this uterus are not fully developed. On very rare occasions, the vagina is not even complete, in some cases not the fallopian tube. However, the ovaries are usually present and this is what was seen in this case. It is estimated to affect one in 4,500 to 5,000 women. It usually occurs at a young age when girls do not start their period.