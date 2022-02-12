Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason
Written by admin
Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason

Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason

Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently gave an interview, in which she has told about her struggle.

Bollywood actress Mrinal Thakur is in a lot of discussions these days. The actress has recently given an interview, in which she has made many revelations related to her career struggle and herself. During this, he also told that during the struggle, he had started thinking of committing suicide.

Mrinal said in the interview, ‘I had many responsibilities. At that time I used to think that if I could not do something good, then I would not be able to reach anywhere. Then I started feeling that I will be married at 23-24 years and I will have children, after that my career will be completely ruined. It was something that I never wanted.

She further said, ‘I used to give auditions during that time and at times I used to feel that there is nothing special in me and I am not worthy. I often used to travel by local train to give auditions. At that time I used to stand at the door and sometimes I used to think that I should kill myself by jumping off the train. Every day I used to think about suicide.

Let me tell you, Mrunal Thakur was fond of coming on TV and she wanted to come on TV by doing crime journalism. But his parents wanted him to become a dentist. Mrunal shared about this, ‘I had a hard time convincing my parents to do crime journalism. They wanted me to become a dentist and I wanted to be on TV’.

READ Also  Pankaj Tripathi shares throwback photo with wife Mridula on 17th wedding anniversary

Mrinal Thakur further said, ‘Journalism is not a simple subject. Everyone thinks it is very easy, it looks good from outside, but hard work has to be done in this field. I am not creative at all, I do not know how to write scripts and neither did I like to read. Because of which I started doubting myself.

The actress further said, ‘I used to live alone in Mumbai away from family, at that time I was only 17 years old. I had to keep track of everything. My father is a banker and if I had withdrawn even Rs 500 from the account, he would have known.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur’s work, she is currently waiting for the release of her next film ‘Jersey’. Shahid Kapoor is going to be seen in the lead role with him in this film. This film is a Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu film, in Telugu also the name of this film was ‘Jersey’. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 31 December 2021 but was later postponed. At present, no new date of release of the film has been revealed.


#Mrunal #Thakur #wanted #commit #suicide #jumping #train #reason

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Collaborate After 11 Years For New Project, Film To Release in 2022

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment