Mrunal Thakur wanted to commit suicide by jumping off the train what was the reason

Bollywood actress Mrinal Thakur is in a lot of discussions these days. The actress has recently given an interview, in which she has made many revelations related to her career struggle and herself. During this, he also told that during the struggle, he had started thinking of committing suicide.

Mrinal said in the interview, ‘I had many responsibilities. At that time I used to think that if I could not do something good, then I would not be able to reach anywhere. Then I started feeling that I will be married at 23-24 years and I will have children, after that my career will be completely ruined. It was something that I never wanted.

She further said, ‘I used to give auditions during that time and at times I used to feel that there is nothing special in me and I am not worthy. I often used to travel by local train to give auditions. At that time I used to stand at the door and sometimes I used to think that I should kill myself by jumping off the train. Every day I used to think about suicide.

Let me tell you, Mrunal Thakur was fond of coming on TV and she wanted to come on TV by doing crime journalism. But his parents wanted him to become a dentist. Mrunal shared about this, ‘I had a hard time convincing my parents to do crime journalism. They wanted me to become a dentist and I wanted to be on TV’.

Mrinal Thakur further said, ‘Journalism is not a simple subject. Everyone thinks it is very easy, it looks good from outside, but hard work has to be done in this field. I am not creative at all, I do not know how to write scripts and neither did I like to read. Because of which I started doubting myself.

The actress further said, ‘I used to live alone in Mumbai away from family, at that time I was only 17 years old. I had to keep track of everything. My father is a banker and if I had withdrawn even Rs 500 from the account, he would have known.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur’s work, she is currently waiting for the release of her next film ‘Jersey’. Shahid Kapoor is going to be seen in the lead role with him in this film. This film is a Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu film, in Telugu also the name of this film was ‘Jersey’. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 31 December 2021 but was later postponed. At present, no new date of release of the film has been revealed.