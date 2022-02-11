World

MS-13 gang members, convicted child sex predator arrested near US-Mexico border

Three members of MS-13 and a convicted child sex predator were arrested on Monday in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector, Customs and Border Protection announced.

One of the arrestees, a Salvadoran national whose records showed she was a member of MS-13, was displaying COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

Another Salvadoran National was arrested by McAllen Border Patrol Station agents near Mission, Texas, and admitted that he was a member of MS-13.

Later in the day, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested six migrants near Sarita, Texas. One of them was a Salvadoran national who was an MS-13 member.

(Reuters)

Another Salvadoran national was arrested near Roma, Texas, who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child 27 years ago in New Jersey. He was deported from the United States after that arrest in 1994.

BORDER CARTELS USE TIKTOK, SOCIAL MEDIA TO RECRUIT AMERICAN TEENS TO SMUGGLE MIGRANTS FOR CASH

Separately in Arizona, two other child sex predators were arrested in recent days.

(REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Jose Vazquez-Ramirez, a Mexican national who was convicted in California of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, was arrested by Nogales Station agents on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Mexican national Erasmo Galan-Palacios was arrested near Naco, Arizona. He was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in California in 2005, according to the CBP.

The arrests come as record numbers of migrants are apprehended at the southern border.

More than 1.7 million migrants were detained at the border in fiscal year 2021, which ended in September. About half a million migrants were arrested between October and December of last year.

