MS-13 member who helped kill Ohio teen with a machete dies in troubled Brooklyn prison



An MS-13 member serving a greater than 17-year sentence for collaborating in a 2015 gang-related killing of an Ohio teenager died early Sunday in a troubled federal lockup in Brooklyn, authorities stated.

Erasmo Humberto Lima-Martinez, 35, was discovered unresponsive at 12:51 a.m. in the Metropolitan Detention Heart, the Federal Bureau of Prisons introduced Sunday.

Medics rushed the inmate to a hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless, in keeping with the BOP. Sources told Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo that Lima-Martinez died by suicide.

Lima-Martinez had been detained in the Sundown Park facility since Might 3, the BOP stated.

He pleaded responsible in 2019 for his function in the slaying of 17-year-old highschool pupil Wilson Villeda in Columbus, Ohio.

Villeda, a native of El Salvador, was thought of to be affiliated with a rival gang, prompting MS-13 leaders in the Central American nation to log out on his homicide.

Members of the bloodthirsty gang, together with Lima-Martinez, took Villeda to a park, the place they hacked him to demise with machetes and different blades, earlier than dumping his physique in a wooded space, in keeping with the the US Legal professional’s Workplace for the Southern District of Ohio.

Lima-Martinez was serving a 17-year sentence for killing highschool pupil Wilson Villeda in Columbus, Ohio in 2015. MARVIN RECINOS/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Certainly one of Villeda’s arms was severed, the Columbus Dispatch reported on the time, citing courtroom information. Folks strolling their canine in the park found Villeda’s physique in a shallow grave in December 2015, in keeping with the native newspaper.

Lima-Martinez, additionally identified “Tun Tun,” was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for homicide in help of racketeering.

He was amongst 23 folks charged in a February 2018 indictment for being alleged members and associates of MS-13 in Columbus. Lima-Martinez additionally participated in trafficking cocaine, marijuana and heroin for the gang, in keeping with federal prosecutors.

His demise is the most recent fatality in the infamous federal jail, the place greater than 1,700 persons are detained.

In June 2020, an inmate on the MDC died after being pepper sprayed by prison officers. A federal lawsuit filed in June 2021 by the household of the inmate charged that Brooklyn jail guards stood by as he “slowly died” and didn’t correctly reply to his psychological well being episode.

In 2019, a group of attorneys filed a lawsuit concerning the “humanitarian disaster” on the jail that had left prisoners with out electrical energy or warmth for weeks. The circumstances in the detention facility on the time prompted a Division of Justice probe.

Amid the ability outage, a former warden on the jail, Cameron Lindsay, advised the New York Occasions that in the previous decade has been “one of the vital troubled, if not essentially the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons.”

The deaths comes a month after federal prosecutors threatened to put the New York Metropolis’s beleaguered jail system beneath management of a receivership if harmful and dysfunctional circumstances at Rikers Island don’t enhance.