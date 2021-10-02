MS Dhoni 200 games as captain: MS Dhoni 200 games as captain in IPL; MS Dhoni News: MS Dhoni scored a unique double century on the field, he became the first captain

In the 47th match of IPL 2021 to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson decided to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings. Mahendra Singh Dhoni made history when he came out to throw a coin in this match. This is his 200th match as captain in the Indian Premier League.He has played for Chennai Super Kings and Pune Super Giants. He has become the first captain to score a double century as a captain in the IPL. He has captained Chennai in 186 out of 200 matches while playing 14 matches for Pune. Virat Kohli is the second highest captain in the IPL with 136 matches. He has played all these matches only for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Now let’s talk about the match. Chennai have 18 points from nine matches with nine wins and have already qualified for the playoffs, while Rajasthan have eight points from four matches with four wins and are seventh in the table.

MI vs DC Highlights: Delhi beat Ashwin’s sixes, Mumbai’s road to playoffs difficult

Both teams are as follows for this match

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yassvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dubey, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markandey, Chetan Sakaria and Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings: It includes Turaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Quran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif and Josh Hazlewood.