MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai: CSC captain MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai; MS Dhoni prepares for second round of IPL 2021; As MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to prepare for the second phase of the IPL, a crowd gathers at the airport

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai to prepare for the second phase of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League. He arrived here with his wife Sakshi and daughter Jiva. A video of him leaving the airport has surfaced.

It can be seen in the video that a large number of fans came to welcome Thali, of course Dhoni. A huge crowd had gathered outside the airport. However, under tight security, Dhoni got into the car and left for the hotel. Speaking of the current season, CSK is second in the table with 10 points after Delhi Capitals (12 points) with 5 wins in 7 matches.





According to reports, a training camp is underway in Chennai, the team’s hometown. MS will join the camp with the team. Most of his teammates are expected to arrive in the UAE on August 13. The IPL-2021 in India was abruptly canceled due to Kovid-19 cases. Recently, the schedule for the second phase has come.

MI vs CSK in UAE: First match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in UAE, second half thriller to start from September 19

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The last match of the group stage will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. After the group stage, the first qualifier will be held on October 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator and qualifier-2 will be held on October 11 and 13 in Sharjah, respectively. The final will be played on October 15 in Dubai.

When Raina was deliberately upset, Dhoni said, “You’re too bad.”

