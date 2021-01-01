MS Dhoni batting tips: See how MS Dhoni gives batting tips to CSK opener ut Turaj Gaikwad before IPL 2021 UAE leg: MS Dhoni batting tips: CSK opener is taking batting tips from ‘Dhoni Sir’ before IPL, watch the video

Highlights Dhoni has been active in the IPL since he said goodbye to international cricket in 2020.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL three times.

It Turaj Gaikwad had a great performance for Chennai in 2020

New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings have started preparations for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The CSK team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Along with Dhoni, batsman Suresh Raina, pacer Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and young opener Turaj Gaikwad have also arrived in the UAE. As usual, Mahi was seen giving tips to youngsters during practice sessions in the UAE.

CSK has shared a practice video in which Dhoni is seen giving some batting tips to Turaj in the nets. The CSK team is currently training at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The second part of IPL 2021 will be held from September 19.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by CSK, Super Kings players are smiling as they practice. Dhoni is standing near Gaikwad in the net and teaching him important batting tricks. A closer look at the video reveals that Captain Cool is seen explaining to him how to let the ball come to him instead of playing a defensive shot.

196 runs in 7 matches

The 2020 season was great for the 2020 Turaj. He didn’t start 2021 well. However, then he played some good games. Gaikwad scored 196 runs in 7 matches. In the upcoming IPL, Turaj will be seen playing a key role in the opening match with South African batsman Faf du Plessis.

The selectors will keep an eye

Turaj wants to grab the attention of selectors with his brilliant performance in this T20 league this season. Recently, Gaikwad has done well in List A cricket for India A. In such a scenario, the best performance in the IPL could serve as a tonic for Turaj.

It Turaj played 2 T20 matches on the Sri Lanka tour

Turaj, 24, had played two Twenty20 matches on a tour of Sri Lanka in July last month. However, he managed only 35 runs in the meantime. Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in the UAE leg of the IPL.

