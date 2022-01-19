ms dhoni bought vintage land rover in online auction Know former indian captain car and bike collection

MS Dhoni bought 1971 land rover collection 3 in online auction: The ultimate sale value of MS Dhoni automobiles and different vehicles has not been introduced but. Land Rover was handed over to Dhoni on 18 January 2022. The mannequin of this vintage car of Dhoni is kind of distinctive.

Former Indian cricket group captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes and vehicles is well-known. There are multiple priceless car in his storage. Now another title has been added to this listing. The brand new car that has joined Dhoni’s car convoy is a vintage car Land Rover 3. Dhoni not too long ago participated in an online auction organized by Massive Boy Toys.

Many Vintage fashions had been obtainable on the market in online auction at Massive Boy Toys (BBT) showroom in Gurugram. Mahendra Singh Dhoni likes Land Rover 3. Based on the stories, the auction of Volkswagen Beetle began at Rs 1 and went as much as Rs 25 lakh. Based on BBT, greater than 50 p.c of the inventory was bought by way of online auctions. Another celebrities additionally took half in the auction. 19 vehicles from numerous manufacturers like Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Austin, Mercedes had been a part of this auction.

Nonetheless, the ultimate promoting value of Dhoni’s car and different vehicles is but to be introduced. Land Rover has been handed over to Dhoni on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The mannequin of this vintage car of MS Dhoni is kind of distinctive. It was produced in England. This SUV has a 4X4 switch case. It’s powered by a 2.3-litre petrol engine mated to a four-speed handbook gearbox.

The automobiles already current in Dhoni’s storage embrace Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Whereas, Accomplice Hellcat X32, Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and Kawasaki Ninja H2 Bikes like (Kawasaki Ninja H2) are additionally including to the great thing about his storage.

Massive Boy Toys (BBT) is seeking to strengthen its vintage and traditional car division in the nation. It has set a goal of increasing it to 100 crore verticals in the approaching years. BBT plans to launch new online auctions of used and traditional vehicles each two months. The subsequent auction is scheduled to happen once more by the tip of February 2022 with a brand new listing of vintage and traditional vehicles.