ms-dhoni-clears-that-he-still-have-not-left-for-csk-after-presentation-ceremony-in-ipl-2021-final-hopes-to-be-back-in-chepauk-next- year-in-ipl-2022 – Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2022? Big statement about future with Chennai, said

Said once again that I hope next time this love which is found in Dubai will be found in Chepauk, Chennai. He clarified on a question of Harsha Bhogle that, I have not left anything for CSK yet.

Whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play the next IPL or not, this question is constantly rising in the mind of every cricket fan. After making Chennai Super Kings the IPL champion for the fourth time, MS Dhoni has made it clear about his future plans that he has not given up playing or playing with CSK yet.

At the same time, he once again said that I hope next time this love which is found in Dubai will be found in Chepauk, Chennai. Let us tell you that CSK won the IPL 2021 title by defeating KKR by 27 runs in the final.

In the presentation ceremony after the final match, Dhoni was questioned by Harsha Bhogle about his future, in response to which he made it clear that he has not decided to leave yet.

On the question of Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni said that, ‘It depends on the BCCI, two new teams are coming.’ After this Harsha interrupted Dhoni and said, ‘No MS, this is a matter between you and CSK.’ To which Dhoni replied laughing, ‘It doesn’t just depend on whether I play for CSK or not. It depends on what is best for CSK.

IPL 2021 Awards: Crores rained on CSK and KKR, know who got which award; View full list

He further said that, ‘The core group took CSK forward for 10 years. Now it has to be seen what will be good for CSK. After this Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni what legacy you have left for CSK, to which Dhoni laughed and replied, ‘I have not left yet’.

Earlier, Dhoni had also said during the presentation ceremony that, ‘We are in Dubai right now. Many thanks to the fans. We also played in South Africa. We got a lot of love everywhere. Hope we return to Chepauk, Chennai next year for CSK fans.

It is worth noting that in the past, Dhoni has made it clear that he will be associated with CSK next year but whether he will play or not will depend on the time. He had promised his fans that, I hope you will see my farewell match yourself and I want to bid farewell by playing in front of you.