MS Dhoni CSK coach: Brad Hogg said that if the franchise does not retain him in the 2022 IPL, MS Dhoni will become the CSK coach.

Brad Hogg thinks that MS Dhoni can be the coach of Chennai Super Kings. Hogg says if the team does not retain him in 2022, Dhoni could appear in the role of coach. The Australian spinner has called Dhoni the ‘Maharaja’ of the Chennai Super Kings. He claims that this charismatic captain will not leave the side of the franchise.Hogg said this in response to a question from a fan on Twitter. Fans asked him about Dhoni’s future. Fans had asked, what would be his former future if CSK did not retain him before the mega auction?

On Monday, news came that a mega auction of the IPL could take place later this year. It also revealed the rules for retaining players.

Our affiliated newspaper Times of India had reported that the franchise would be allowed to hold three Indians, including one Indian or two Indians and two foreign players. After this, many fans on Twitter started speculating on the names of the players to be retained by the Chennai team.

Dhoni has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL. He is an icon for the Chennai team. But in the upcoming auction, bets have started on Dhoni’s future. According to the new IPL retention rules, Chennai will have to pay Rs 12.5-15 crore if Mahendra Singh Dhoni is retained.

Dhoni will turn 40 on July 7, 2021. In addition, spending so much money on a player of this age for the entire three-year phase will also be a matter of deep thought for team management.

However, there is no question about Dhoni’s captaincy. But as a batsman, Mahi no longer sees that old color. His bat has not been able to score special runs in the last two IPL seasons. He can’t hit the ball well. Sometimes he sends several power-hitters on himself in the batting order.

After this, there is speculation that age is no longer with Dhoni. In such a situation, he can be seen as a guide or coach in the coming years.

