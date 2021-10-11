MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style, Little CSK Fan Girl in Dubai Stadium got emotional, Photo Viral | Photo of a crying girl while finishing the match ‘MS Dhoni Naam Nahi Emotion Hai’ goes viral

New Delhi: In the first qualifier of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni appeared in his old color. Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for this avatar of Mahi. The captain of Chennai Super Kings took his team to the final of the tournament once with a winning shot.

Got the victory by landing at number 7

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number 7 as soon as Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed. At that time the score of Chennai Super Kings was 149/5. Captain Cool scored 18 runs in just 6 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 six.

mahi it is possible

At one time it seemed that Delhi Capitals would win this match, but MS Dhoni made the impossible possible and gave a memorable victory to Chennai Super Kings by hitting a four.

The Lion Back To Track #CSKvsDC Never ever underestimate our #finisher #thala #dhoni finish off in his style and #CSK enters the finalssssss pic.twitter.com/4wHTYl4D7S — Siva Harsha || (@SivaHarsha_1) October 10, 2021

The girl got emotional after seeing Dhoni

When MS Dhoni was hitting fours and sixes in the field, a little girl became very emotional in the stands of the stadium, she was wearing a jersey of Chennai Super Kings. Tears of happiness came from his eyes seeing the ‘Yellow Army’ winning. The picture of the girl went viral on social media. Fans said- ‘Dhoni’s name is not emotion.’

After Seeing ” #dhoni Finishes of him Style ” Day Made.. Another Cup Loading for Our All Time Best Captain and Finisher Dhoni.. #CSK pic.twitter.com/sobKrpyEHc — TFC (@TFC_Back) October 10, 2021

Ms dhoni is not just a cricketer he is emotion for us #dhoni pic.twitter.com/35xciXlFxT — 2.0 (@mahiyank_78) October 10, 2021

CSK is not a team, it’s an emotion. In those moments when Mahi was hitting those shots, we all felt the same! #CSKvsDC #dhoni pic.twitter.com/3BMujo6mhY — Laughter Corridor (@laughtercorridor) October 10, 2021

The girl got a memorable gift from Mahi

After the victory of Chennai Super Kings, when MS Dhoni came to know that after hitting his winning shot, the little girl and her brother started crying tears of happiness. Then Mahi did a heart-winning job. ‘Captain Cool’ handed the ball to the girl.