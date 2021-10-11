IPL

MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style, Little CSK Fan Girl in Dubai Stadium got emotional, Photo Viral | Photo of a crying girl while finishing the match ‘MS Dhoni Naam Nahi Emotion Hai’ goes viral

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style, Little CSK Fan Girl in Dubai Stadium got emotional, Photo Viral | Photo of a crying girl while finishing the match ‘MS Dhoni Naam Nahi Emotion Hai’ goes viral
Written by admin
MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style, Little CSK Fan Girl in Dubai Stadium got emotional, Photo Viral | Photo of a crying girl while finishing the match ‘MS Dhoni Naam Nahi Emotion Hai’ goes viral

MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style, Little CSK Fan Girl in Dubai Stadium got emotional, Photo Viral | Photo of a crying girl while finishing the match ‘MS Dhoni Naam Nahi Emotion Hai’ goes viral

New Delhi: In the first qualifier of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni appeared in his old color. Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for this avatar of Mahi. The captain of Chennai Super Kings took his team to the final of the tournament once with a winning shot.

Got the victory by landing at number 7

Contents hide
1 Got the victory by landing at number 7
1.1 mahi it is possible

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number 7 as soon as Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed. At that time the score of Chennai Super Kings was 149/5. Captain Cool scored 18 runs in just 6 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 six.

MS Dhoni 9

mahi it is possible

At one time it seemed that Delhi Capitals would win this match, but MS Dhoni made the impossible possible and gave a memorable victory to Chennai Super Kings by hitting a four.

The girl got emotional after seeing Dhoni

When MS Dhoni was hitting fours and sixes in the field, a little girl became very emotional in the stands of the stadium, she was wearing a jersey of Chennai Super Kings. Tears of happiness came from his eyes seeing the ‘Yellow Army’ winning. The picture of the girl went viral on social media. Fans said- ‘Dhoni’s name is not emotion.’

The girl got a memorable gift from Mahi

READ Also  Rishabh Pant's team will be heavy on MS Dhoni! Due to this power, you will get entry in the final. Hindi News,

After the victory of Chennai Super Kings, when MS Dhoni came to know that after hitting his winning shot, the little girl and her brother started crying tears of happiness. Then Mahi did a heart-winning job. ‘Captain Cool’ handed the ball to the girl.

/*$("button[id^='mf']").live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { console.log("Main id: " + $(this).attr('id')); }*/

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()
#Dhoni #Finishes #Style #CSK #Fan #Girl #Dubai #Stadium #emotional #Photo #Viral #Photo #crying #girl #finishing #match #Dhoni #Naam #Nahi #Emotion #Hai #viral

Rate this Article

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment