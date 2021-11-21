MS Dhoni Future Plan to Play His Last T20 Match in Chennai Chepauk Stadium BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Speaks on Hosting IPL 2022 in India also spoken on Auction Video – Video

MS Dhoni made it clear during the program held in Chennai that he will play his last T20 match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Apart from this, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has also given big information about the organization of IPL 2022.

Many people attended an event organized in Chennai on the 75th anniversary of India Cements, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the center of attraction. Thala gave a speech in this program and told about his future plan. Apart from them, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also reached the event, who gave information about IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reiterated in the event held on Saturday that his last T20 match will be in Chennai itself. He also said that he does not know whether, ‘it will happen next year or after five years’.

Even after making Chennai Super Kings champions for the fourth time in the IPL 2021 that concluded in UAE, Dhoni had said that he will definitely see him play his ‘farewell match’ at his favorite Chepauk stadium. At the same time, citing two new teams, he said that, we cannot say what the equation will be. Because new teams will join and there will be new rules regarding retention.

In this event held in Chennai, Dhoni said, “I have always planned my cricket. I played my last match in Ranchi. The last home match in ODIs was in my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully my last T20 match will be in Chennai. Whether it will be next year or after five years’ time, we don’t know. ,

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, who attended the event, said, ‘How can anyone take CSK lightly when they have a captain like Dhoni. He is the heartbeat and backbone of CSK. Mahi is the most successful captain of India. The relationship they have built and the legacy they have created will last for years.

He further said that, ‘I know that you guys are eagerly waiting to play Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. This moment is not too far away, the 15th phase of IPL will be held in India itself and it will be more exciting with the addition of new teams.

Significantly, due to the Corona epidemic, the entire IPL season in 2020 was organized in the UAE. After this the 2021 season started in India but was stopped midway due to the second wave of Corona which was completed in UAE during September-October. We hope that in 2022 all is well within the country and the Indian league is organized on its own grounds.