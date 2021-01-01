MS Dhoni Mentor: Kyun Hila Dala Na …

Highlights Dhoni will be India’s guide in the T20 World Cup

Fans rejoiced after Dhoni’s guidance on social media

Former opener Wasim Jaffer made fun of meme

New Delhi

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to Team India. However, this time he will appear in a different role. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Mahi will be India’s guide in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Dhoni had led Team India in all the T20 World Cups. Mahi, who has vast captaincy experience, could be lucky to join Team India. The BCCI on Wednesday night selected India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. In the meantime many names were shocking. Leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan were left out of the squad.

Dhoni will be India’s guide in the T20 World Cup, having given India three major ICC titles

R Ashwin, on the other hand, is back in limited overs cricket after a long absence. Akshar Patel also got a place in the World Cup squad. Under Dhoni’s leadership, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Team India announced for T20 World Cup, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal out

After Dhoni was made the guide, a wave of joy erupted among his fans on social media. Fans began to react differently. It included veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and former opener Wasim Jaffer, who were sidelined from Team India. Karthik complimented the selectors, while Jaffer responded with a meme.



Following is India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.