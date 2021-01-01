Ms Dhoni Mentor: Ms Dhoni Mentor of Indian team for T20 World Cup

Highlights The Indian team will start against Pakistan on October 24

The tournament will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17

Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket last year

Mumbai

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) has been named as India’s mentor for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. Under Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, Team India won the first edition of the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the Twenty20 World Cup. Virat Kohli will lead the team while Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain.

Following the announcement of the squad, the BCCI announced the appointment of Captain Kool Mahi (MS Dhoni Mentor) as Team India’s mentor in the tournament. The T20 World Cup (ICC T20 World Cup 2021) will take place in the UAE and Oman in October-November.

The BCCI quoted Sachin Jai Shah as tweeting, “Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be India’s guide in the T20 World Cup.” Dhoni is currently in the UAE to prepare for the second phase of IPL 2021, where the T20 World Cup will also take place.

Under Mahi’s leadership, Team India has won all the three major ICC tournaments

Under Mahi’s leadership, the Indian team has won all three major ICC tournaments, including the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles.

Following is India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.