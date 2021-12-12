MS Dhoni Most Expensive Bat Holds Guinness World Record Including Sachin Tendulkar Most Runs Jos Butler Expensive Jersey See Full List

Many Guinness records have also been made in the world of cricket. The names of many Indian cricketers are also included in this. The most notable two names in this list are MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni has the most expensive cricket bat in the world.

Cricket is one of the most famous sports in the world. Cricket is liked by most countries throughout Europe including Asia. Every day a new record is set on the cricket field and an old record is broken. There are some such records in this episode which are unbreakable till date. Some of these records are also present in the list of Guinness World Records.

From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar, these records are recorded in the names of many Indian cricketers. Apart from this, Jos Buttler of England and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar are also included in this list. Let us now tell you one by one the names of such players whose names are included in this list.

MS Dhoni (Most Expensive Bat)

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s bat is part of this record by which he made India the world champion by hitting a six in the final of the 2011 World Cup. In fact, during the event “East Meets West” organized by Dhoni in London, his special bat was bought by RK Global Shares for 100,000 Euro.

Bought in Indian currency (Rs 1,22,12,854.16 or Rs 1 crore 22 lakh 12 thousand 854). The money deposited from this fund was used for the development and better future of underprivileged poor children under “Sakshi Foundation”.

Sachin Tendulkar (Highest Runs)

Why is Sachin Tendulkar called the God of Cricket, we can guess from the fact that he has not one but many Guinness World Records in his name. He was honored on the 60th anniversary of Guinness in 2014. At that time he had 19 Guinness World Records in his name.

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest ODI and Test run scorer in the world. Apart from this, he is the only player in the world who has scored 100 centuries. Apart from this, Sachin, who played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cups, has scored 2,278 runs in a total of 44 innings of this tournament. Which is a world record.

Raja Maharaj Singh (Oldest Cricketer to make First Class Debut)

Raja Maharaj Singh, the governor of Bombay (present-day Mumbai), realized his passion for cricket after a long time. Of late, he made his dream come true. Born in the royal family of Kathpura, Maharaj Singh made his debut in first class cricket at the age of 72 years and 192 days which is a Guinness World Record. His debut match was between Governor’s XI and Commonwealth XI.

Shoaib Akhtar (Fastest ball)

Shoaib Akhtar, also known as Rawalpindi Express, his name is also included in this list. He is counted among the fastest bowlers in the world. He holds the record for throwing the fastest ball in cricket at a speed of 161.3 kmph. He did this on 22 February 2003 against England in the World Cup held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Virag Mare (Highest Net Op)

24-year-old young player Virag Mare got his name registered in the Guinness World Records on 24 December 2015. This young man holds the record of personally practicing in the nets for the longest time in cricket history. Mare batted for 3 days and 2 nights to break the previous record.

Mare started playing in the nets on 22 December at the Mahalaxmi ground in Karvenagar. During this, he played 2,247 overs and faced 14682 balls in 50 hours five minutes and 51 seconds. In doing so, Virag broke Dave Newman and Richard Wells’ record of batting for 48 hours in a nets session.

Jos Buttler (Most Expensive Cricket Jersey)

Wicket-keeper batsman Josh Butler was part of the champion team that won the 2019 World Cup. Last year, he put the jersey he wore in the final match to auction to raise funds for Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital after the outbreak of Corona. His jersey was sold for £65,100 (Rs 65,42,288.04 or Rs 65 lakh 42 thousand 288).