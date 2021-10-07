ms dhoni player out from ipl sam curran said i am in despair | Dhoni’s player’s emotional statement after being out of IPL, said – I am disappointed

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran has reacted after being ruled out of the remainder of this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. The young Chennai all-rounder said that he is disappointed and prefers to spend time with the Chennai franchise.

Did not bat against Rajasthan

After the match against Rajasthan Royals on October 2, Karan complained of back pain. He did not bat in the match. The scan revealed the injury, after which he was ruled out of the IPL and T20 World Cup.

Karan played 9 matches in this season

This was Karan’s second match in the second phase of IPL 2021. This season he played a total of nine matches and took nine wickets and scored 56 runs in four innings.

sam karan is disappointed

Karan told CSK’s website, ‘Unfortunately I have got a bad news that I will not be able to play in the remaining season of IPL and World Cup. Very disappointed, loved spending time with Chennai this season. The team is doing very well.

Will definitely get the trophy

He said, ‘The team is playing very good cricket. I want to support him from where I am in the next few days. Once all this is over, I will definitely come with the team and I am sure they will go ahead and win the trophy.

‘I will come back strongly’

Karan said, ‘I want to thank the fans of CSK. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received over the last two seasons. I will come back strongly. Let us tell you that Sam Karan is an all-rounder. He represents England at the national level.

