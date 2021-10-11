ms dhoni praises dc bowling attck uthappa rituraj batting rishabh pant details | IPL 2021: Dhoni made a big disclosure about Pant and DC, also gave a big statement on his form

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after entering the Indian Premier League final with a four-wicket win on Sunday after the first IPL playoff, said he knew the first qualifier match was difficult given the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack. Will happen. Dhoni again played the role of a finisher and in the end scored an unbeaten 18 off six balls with one six and three fours to ensure victory with two balls to spare. Before him, Rituraj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket after playing half-centuries.

my innings was important

Dhoni said after the match, “My innings was important. Delhi Capitals bowling attack is good. He took full advantage of the conditions so we knew this match was not going to be easy for us. Due to half-centuries from opener Prithvi Shaw (60 runs) and captain Rishabh Pant (51 not out), the Delhi Capitals team scored 172 for five after being invited to bat.

I was batting well in the nets

Regarding his innings, Dhoni said, “I have not played very good innings in the tournament but I wanted to play by looking at the ball. I was batting well in the nets. But was not thinking much because if you think too much while batting then you spoil your strategy. On the decision to send Shardul Thakur up the order, he said, “Shardul Thakur has batted well in recent times, so he was sent up.

Know what Pant said

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said after the close defeat, “Definitely it was a very disappointing defeat and I have no words to describe the disappointment (of the decision in the last over). I thought Tom Curran bowled well in this match, so giving him the last over would be the right thing to do. We had put up a good score. We will try our best to rectify our mistakes in the next match so that we can reach the final. ”

‘Player of the match’ Gaikwad said, “I try to stay calm at the crease. Every match is new so we have to start from the beginning. Powerplay was very important, the ball was coming on the wicket with a slight stop. Robin batted really well. Playing in front of him also made batting easier for me. ”

