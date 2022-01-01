MS Dhoni Sakshi Hardik Pandya Natasha Stankovic Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh to Deepak Chahar Cricketers Special Proposal To Partners Girlfriends

From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar, many star cricketers of India proposed their respective partners in a special way. See the complete list of such special proposals.

Indian cricketers often make a lot of headlines off the field as well. His personal life is also very much discussed. Cricketers’ wives and their girlfriends are also no less in popularity. Today we will talk about some cricketers who proposed their future wives in a special way.

Many names are included in this list from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar. Some proposed girlfriends in the middle of the stadium, while some persuaded their girlfriends to marry them on a cruise in the middle of the sea. Let us know one by one about all such cricketers:-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi

One of the most successful captains of the Indian team, the love story of MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite popular. A biopic has also been made on Dhoni, in which a glimpse of the love story of both has been shown. But in fact, let us tell you that Dhoni proposed Sakshi in a hotel in Australia on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. After this, both of them got married on July 4, 2010.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic

The love story of Hardik Pandya and Serbian-origin actress Natasha Stankovic has also been quite a hit. The Indian all-rounder had made a lot of headlines by proposing to Natasha on a beach cruise. This video of his proposal became fiercely viral. After this, both of them announced marriage on 31 May 2020 during the lockdown and the picture of both came out. At present, both of them also have a son Agastya.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

The love of Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was recently appointed as India’s ODI and T20 captain, is always seen everywhere. From the stand of the cricket stadium to social media, this couple remains popular everywhere. The pair of Rohit-Ritika is quite famous and often the person bonding of both is seen.

Let us tell you that Rohit proposed Ritika on the same cricket ground where he learned to play cricket. Rohit proposed Ritika at Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai. After this, on 13 December 2015, both of them got married.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh, one of the legendary spinners of Team India, first proposed actress Geeta Basra during the Indian Premier League (IPL). At that time Geeta was not ready for the relationship, however later both came close to each other and after dating for 8 years, both tied the knot on 29 October 2015.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

During the 10th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s star fast bowler Zaheer Khan proposed Chak De India fame actress Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer proposed to him sitting on his feet. During this, both of them got engaged by wearing rings to each other. Later both of them tied the knot on 23 November 2017.

Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj

During the second phase of IPL 2021, Indian bowler and Chennai Super Kings star Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj at the Dubai Stadium. Deepak Chahar expressed his love for Jaya in a filmy style. He proposed Jaya Bharadwaj in front of the audience, sitting on his knee in the middle of the stand. Jaya accepted his proposal and soon they will also get married.