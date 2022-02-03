MS Dhoni Shared Superhero Look in Graphic Novel Teaser Atharva The Origin Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been known for his excellent captaincy, batting and wicketkeeping on the field. But now the former India captain has adopted a new avatar. This is his avatar of a superhero in which he looks quite different. Captain Cool on Wednesday released the teaser of his graphic novel Atharva on Facebook.

In this teaser video, MS Dhoni is seen in the look of a fighter. This graphic novel is being produced by Dhoni’s own entertainment company. This novel has been written by the author Ramesh Thamilmani. In this, Dhoni is seen playing the role of an Aghori. It is jointly produced by Virzu Studios and MIDAS Deals Pvt Ltd.

In the video shared by MS Dhoni, he is seen as an animated warrior. His graphic novel is based on a mythological scientific story. Its full name is ‘Atharva the Origin’. This new avatar of Dhoni is being liked a lot. Fans are also congratulating them fiercely after seeing this look of their favorite icon.

Sharing this on Facebook, Dhoni wrote in the caption that, ‘I am very happy to announce my new avatar Atharva.’ Earlier, his wife Sakshi Dhoni had said about the making of this graphic novel that, ‘The novel is based on a mythological story which is also associated with science. It traces the journey of the mysterious Aghori who is imprisoned in some place which is equipped with high technology.

Sakshi had also said that, ‘We want to make sure that we see all aspects of this universe and bring every character and story to the screen in a precise manner. The web-series is better than our objective being adapted into a feature film.

It is worth noting that Dhoni and Sakshi had formed the company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ which also produced their debut project ‘The Roar of the Lion’ for Disney+ Hotstar in 2019. Dhoni will be seen once again captaining the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 this year.