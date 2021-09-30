MS Dhoni six videos: MS Dhoni completed the match with six videos; MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva celebrated the winning six; CSK qualifies for IPL 2021 playoffs; Clap your hands and skyscraper six … MS Dhoni ends Hyderabad’s ‘game’

Age is just a number … Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni’s winning six) proved it by hitting a skyscraper six against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bombay International Stadium. People thought he was wrong. Former cricketers also believe that Dhoni will rarely play next season, but Mahi hit an incomparable six. The picture is yet to come … Mahi will also see her mother (six killed) next season.

In the last over, Chennai needed 3 runs to win and the ball was in the hands of Siddharth Kaul. Ambati Rayudu played a point on the first ball, while taking a single off the second ball. Now the strike was on Dhoni, who needed two runs off 4 balls to win. When the third ball was a dot, Hyderabad felt that Dhoni, who was struggling with form, might have missed out. In this hope, Jason Holder and captain Ken Williamson held lengthy consultations with Siddharth Kaul, but ‘Honey and Dhoni’ Who can avoid it?





The fourth ball went out of the stadium at double speed which reached Kaul’s hand after it reached Dhoni. Dhoni hit a smashing six in the style of the ODI World Cup-2011 title. In the last six, his daughter Jiva and his wife Sakshi were seen applauding and celebrating. On the other hand, CSK and Dhoni’s fans must have been shocked to see these sixes. He was waiting for this helicopter shot. CSK has become the first team to reach the playoffs. That’s what Dhoni did to the fans last season ‘Promise to return money’ Also done. He scored an unbeaten 14 off 11 balls.

CSK qualifies for playoffs: Dhoni’s style finishes … becomes first team to reach playoffs after beating Hyderabad

So, speaking of the match, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets to reach the playoffs. After being invited to bat first, Sunrisers could only manage 134 for seven on a slow pitch in Sharjah. Chennai scored 139 for 4 in 19.4 overs and recorded their ninth win in 11 matches, taking their tally to 18. This is Sunrisers’ ninth defeat in the playoffs. He remains in last place. Thus, CSK has managed to reach the playoffs in 11 of the 12 seasons.