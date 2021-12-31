MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Left Behind By Virat Kohli After Historical Win in Centurion Test to Join Graeme Smith Ricky Ponting Steve Waugh Club

Virat Kohli has led India to 40th Test victory under his captaincy. He is ahead of every Indian captain from Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni in this matter. With the victory of Centurion, he has also joined a special club along with Graeme Smith, Ponting and Waugh.

Indian cricket team has created history by winning a test match for the first time in Centurion. The Indian team, which went to South Africa for the first time in 1992, has achieved this feat after 29 years. Team India has achieved this feat under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. This was Kohli’s 40th Test win as captain. With this, he has also joined a special club.

Let us tell you that along with former South African captain Graeme Smith, two former Australia captains Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, Virat Kohli has also got an entry in this club. In fact, Kohli has become the fourth Test captain in the world to win 40 or more matches as a captain. Caribbean legend Clive Lloyd is at fifth place in this list.

In this list of top-5, Kohli is the only captain who is currently playing cricket and is also the captain of the team. All other players have retired. Graeme Smith has won 53 out of 109, Ponting has 48 out of 77, Steve Waugh has 41 out of 57 and Virat Kohli has won 40 matches in 67 matches. In fifth place, Lloyd had won 36 out of 74 Test matches under his captaincy.

From Ganguly to Dhoni, everyone is behind Kohli

At the same time, Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain who has touched the mark of 40 Test wins. His winning percentage is also 59.7. Steve Waugh’s winning percentage of 71.92 and Ricky Ponting’s 62.33 is just more than Kohli. The rest of Kohli’s success rate is far ahead of Smith and Lloyd.

Talking about Indian cricket, from Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni, many such great Test captains came who groomed the Indian Test team. Won overseas but none could touch the mark of winning 40 Test matches. Virat Kohli is the first Indian captain who has done this.

Under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, India won 21 Test matches out of 49. At the same time, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the team won 27 out of 60 times. Dhoni had decided to retire from Test cricket on 30 December 2014 in view of the declining graph of his Test career. Since then, Virat Kohli has the command of the Test team in his hands.

The Indian team has reached South Africa for the 8th time in 29 years. After winning the first Test at Centurion, the team took a 1-0 lead. The second Test match of the three-match series will be played from January 3 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India has never won a Test series in South Africa, so Virat Brigade has a golden opportunity to create history this time.