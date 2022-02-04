MS Dhoni’s dangerous avatar, ‘Atharva the Origin’ will make a big bang, see the teaser! Dangerous avatar of MS Dhoni, ‘Atharva the Origin’ will make a big bang, see the teaser!

Television oi-Salman Khan

This is the era of web series and we are seeing many explosions one after the other. But what has been announced now, no one would have even imagined. Actually MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is going to be a part of a web series. MS Dhoni, popularly known as Captain Cool, will do strong action in this series. Let us tell you that MS Dhoni has made up his mind to make his OTT debut with the mythological sci-fi web series Atharva: The Origin.

Trailer – Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt stuns again with her strong acting!

Recently his first look has been released which is quite spectacular. This look is being liked a lot and the fans are very happy. In this video, Dhoni is seen in an animated avatar of an Aghori fighting against a demon army on a battlefield.

Atharva: The Origin is a sci-fi anthology that traces the journey of a mysterious Aghori. At this time his web series is going on in a lot of discussion and it is being said that this web series is going to explode after being released.

This is the first time that a cricketer is going to have a blast with such a character. Dhoni’s fans are constantly praising him on social media and they say that they are eagerly waiting for this web series.

Obviously the web series will be very strong. MS Dhoni has retired from all formats of cricket at this time, he will be seen only in IPL. For the time being you see this great teaser..

english summary Ex-Cricketer MS Dhoni’s dangerous avatar, ‘Atharva the Origin’ will make a big bang, see the teaser! Take a look.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 17:23 [IST]