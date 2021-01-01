Ms. Dhoni’s mentor Gautam Gambhir: Gautam Gambhir’s comment at Team India’s MS Dhoni Mentor for T20 World

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appointment as a mentor in the T20 World Cup is due to his experience and pressure-handling mentality. He also said that the young players in the team will benefit from Dhoni’s experience as he knows how to handle the situation of oppression.BCCI secretary Jai Shah on Wednesday appointed Dhoni as India’s mentor for the Twenty20 World Cup. “I am sure Dhoni’s role is certain because you have a head coach, an assistant coach and a bowling coach. I am sure there should be something from Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri that he wants to have because India has been very successful in T20 cricket. .

He said, “If India had struggled in T20 cricket, they would have had to bring in someone from outside, but Dhoni’s experience and his mentality of handling pressure in those serious games could be one of the reasons he got it.” As a guide. ‘

Gambhir also said the selection of offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a good decision. Gambhir, who played brilliantly in the 2011 World Cup final, said Ashwin is a quality cricketer who should play more white ball cricket.

Ashwin last played in a T20 International against the West Indies in July 2017. Following the blues show on Star Sports on Thursday, Gambhir said, ‘I am very happy for Ashwin. He didn’t want to get out of white ball cricket, now he’s back. We should give credit to the selectors, their presence will make the team stronger.



