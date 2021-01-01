MS Dhoni’s new avatar: See the attractive avatar of MS Dhoni in the new IPL 14 theme song advertisement: Before IPL, fans did not like the new avatar of MS Dhoni, said- Stay away from Ranveer Singh, Mahi Bhai …

Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a number of Chennai Super Kings players have reached the UAE in the second half of IPL 2021 to finalize their preparations. The UAE leg of the IPL (IPL 2021 UAE) will start on September 19.

The Indian Premier League has uploaded a music ad video about the second phase of this T20 league on its social media Instagram account. In this video, Dhoni remains the center of attraction.

An attempt has been made to give Dhoni a rockstar look. His hair is dyed. In a colorful way, Dhoni is shown in the middle of some people, in the last part it is said that the first half is just a tableau, the picture of the second half of the IPL is yet to be seen.

Fans don’t like Mahi’s new look. One fan tweeted with a laughing emoji, ‘Ranveer Singh Se Ke Karo Karo Mahi Bhai …’ Other fans wrote, ‘What do you people do with Mahi. Tapori from Tap Shi Muni.

The IPL was postponed on May 4 due to Corona

IPL 2021 (IPL 14) was postponed to the center after the corona was breached in a tight bio bubble. A total of 29 matches were played in the first half. A total of 31 matches will be played in the second half, including the final.

The second phase of the IPL will start on September 1, with Chennai taking on Mumbai Indians (CSK v MI) in Dubai. The IPL will have 13 matches in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

