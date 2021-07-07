MS Dhoni’s new role in Team India: Why was MS Dhoni finally made the mentor of Team India for the ICC World Cup; MS Dhoni guides Team India for T20 World Cup, short-term tonic or sign of big role?

With the appointment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Team India’s guide for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, many cricket fans are wondering why the BCCI chose the former Indian captain. Is it a short-term tonic for a team that often fails in ICC events or waiting to see Dhoni play a bigger role in the future? This raises another question: how secure is Ravi Shastri’s future as head coach now?

According to sources, BCCI secretary Jai Shah had taken the initiative to bring Dhoni into the Indian team as a mentor. Very few people, not even the top BCCI officials, were aware of the move. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was not present when the big decision was announced during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. His absence was also felt by many citizens. However, the BCCI chief had his reasons as he is currently touring with the team in England.

It is expected that Dhoni will work closely with skipper Virat Kohli and put him at the top of his decisions. Dhoni is known for his quick decision-making skills and the association of both Kohli and Shastri will, or is believed to, lead to positive upliftment in the Indian dressing room. There is also talk that batting coach Vikram Rathore could get a bigger responsibility if Shastri’s contract is not extended. However, how well this experiment will prove will be seen next month when the T20 World Cup mega tournament starts in the UAE and Oman.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, has been cautious about the problems that Team India will face in the T20 World Cup, a decision most former cricketers have welcomed. The two veterans, Shastri and Dhoni, sat down together to discuss strategy and how to discuss team selection. Speaking to a news channel, Gavaskar recalled an incident in 2004 when he joined the Indian cricket team as a consultant, but then-head coach John Wright began to worry about his role.

Gavaskar also feared that there should be a struggle

Citing this experience, Gavaskar expressed concern that any such differences over strategy and team selection could have some impact on the team. Gavaskar said, “Shastri and Dhoni, if the partnership is good, India will benefit a lot. But if there are differences about strategy and team selection, it can have a small effect on the team. As a senior player, first with Team India and currently with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 2011 World Cup winning captain has always guided his team members.

After Shastri, the coach will be a strong contender

It is possible that the board is looking at Dhoni as a long-term replacement for Shastri. If India wins the T20 World Cup and Shastri decides to retire, Dhoni will definitely be a strong contender. Shastri, who has been a full-time coach since 2017, is unlikely to get a third term and could see a new face. But there is only one obstacle. Dhoni is still the captain of CSK and wants to continue playing in the IPL.

The good news is, the BCCI’s apex council on Thursday received a complaint against Dhoni’s appointment, allegedly citing the Lodha Committee’s interest clause in the reforms. According to reports, Sanjeev Gupta, a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, has sent a letter to members of the Supreme Council saying that Dhoni’s appointment violates the conflict of interest, under which a person cannot hold two posts. A BCCI official, however, denied the allegations, saying “there is no mentor right in the team selection and it is not certain whether Dhoni will play for CSK next season.”

Gautam Gambhir, a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, said, “I am sure Dhoni’s role is definite as you have a head coach, an assistant coach and a bowling coach. I am sure there should be something from Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri that they want to have because India has been very successful in T20 cricket. He said, “If India had struggled in T20 cricket, they would have had to bring in someone from outside, but Dhoni’s experience and his mentality of handling pressure in those serious games could be one of the reasons he got it.” As a guide. ‘