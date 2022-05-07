Entertainment

Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects
Written by admin
Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects

Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects

breadcrumb

News

oi-prachi

By Filmibeat Desk

,

A big update is coming for the fans of Marvel Superheroes. According to the latest information, actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar has joined the Marvel family by becoming a part of Disney Plus’s upcoming series ‘Miss Marvel’. It will be a part of the multi-hyphenate series, Which introduces Iman Vellani.

And it includes names like Aramis Knight, Sagar Sheikh, Rishya Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor, Matt Lintz, Yasmin Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Buka. The information has also not been disclosed, but it is being said that he will be seen giving guest appearance on the show.

Farhan Akhtar

Which is expected to be extremely impressive. Miss Marvel is set to premiere on June 8 and Iman Vellani will be seen as the titular character Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a tremendous fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with a great imagination.

Farhan Akhtar

Especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. On the other hand, when it comes to Farhan Akhtar’s other projects, he is directing ‘Jee Le Zara’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Not only this, Ritesh Sidhwani, his production house with Excel Entertainment has a multi-year partnership with Netflix.

  • kgf24 1650458990

    Worldwide shadow KGF mania, a popular football team also became a fan, Farhan Akhtar’s post

  • c 1646283442

    Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, made a big disclosure on social media!

  • 1 1646204650

    Farhan Akhtar was saddened by the death of an Indian student in Ukraine, did such a post!

  • farhan akhtar shibani dandekar 1 1646068138

    Shibani Dandekar shares new pictures with Farhan Akhtar – Fans congratulate her on seeing the baby bump

  • farhan 1645787138

    Ritesh Sidhwani hosts a grand dinner for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, a gathering of stars!

  • farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding 9 1645636277

    Pics: Farhan Akhtar’s daughters posed for family photo with Shibani Dandekar, danced fiercely at the wedding

  • farhanshibani 1645596720

    Javed Akhtar was seen dancing with daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, cute pictures from Farhan Akhtar’s wedding went viral!

  • farhan shibani mehndi 1645550872

    The cutest picture from Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s wedding: Shibani applying mehndi on Farhan’s hands

  • shibanifarhan4 1645422047

    Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar pregnant, baby bump seen in bridal look, truth revealed!

  • farhan shibani wedding 1 1645354924

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar’s wedding video: Best friend Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing to this song in the procession

  • farhanshibani 1645273512

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced!

  • rheafarhan4 1645245148

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, very happy Rhea Chakraborty’s dance on DDLJ’s song Video

english summary

Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects, read in details

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 17:45 [IST]

#Marvel #series #Farhan #Akhtar #bags #international #projects

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment