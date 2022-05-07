Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects

News oi-prachi

A big update is coming for the fans of Marvel Superheroes. According to the latest information, actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar has joined the Marvel family by becoming a part of Disney Plus’s upcoming series ‘Miss Marvel’. It will be a part of the multi-hyphenate series, Which introduces Iman Vellani.

And it includes names like Aramis Knight, Sagar Sheikh, Rishya Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor, Matt Lintz, Yasmin Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Buka. The information has also not been disclosed, but it is being said that he will be seen giving guest appearance on the show.

Which is expected to be extremely impressive. Miss Marvel is set to premiere on June 8 and Iman Vellani will be seen as the titular character Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a tremendous fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with a great imagination.

Especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. On the other hand, when it comes to Farhan Akhtar’s other projects, he is directing ‘Jee Le Zara’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Not only this, Ritesh Sidhwani, his production house with Excel Entertainment has a multi-year partnership with Netflix.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

english summary Ms Marvel series Farhan Akhtar bags international projects, read in details

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 17:45 [IST]