MSGR John Powis, Champion of Brooklyn’s Downtrodden, 87. die on

Jimmy Breslin wrote in “The Church that Forgot Christ” (2004), “He is known by generations of Latinos who often go astray in despair to capture and bring them back to try again and hope with them.” Let’s survive on our own ability.” .

In 1963, he was named pastor of Our Lady, where he participated in demonstrations against the city’s plans to remove fire alarm boxes on the street and appeared in housing court on behalf of residents to prevent evictions. He allowed some of the evicted people to stay in the rectory.

Michael Gekken, who was the main organizer of the Brooklyn for the Industrial Area Foundation, a national community organizing group and a key figure in the Nehemiah Project, said that Father Powis was “a follower of what we call ‘public love’—of parishioners.” A deep connection with and neighbor, a commitment to them that is unwavering, and a sense of hope and possibility that others feel and react to.”

People didn’t always react that way. One morning in 1972, he was forced to open a safe at gunpoint and was relinquished $1,800 in bingo money by Joan Chesimard and two other members of the Black Liberation Army. When he struggled with the combination, one said, “We usually blow heads off white people,” he told the Village Voice in 2009. “I guess I was lucky.”

He later became active in an organization of progressive priests called the Voice of the Ordined.

“He was a trusted shoulder to cry on for so many people,” said Fran Barrett, a state coordinator for nonprofit agencies. “And yet they found joy and love in life, and the spirit of trying to do good in everyone,” she said. (Father Powis presided over her marriage to journalist and author Wayne Barrett.)

A comforter in social injustice and personal crises, Father Powis often carried on his civic and ecclesiastical roles by wearing a non-threatening flannel shirt over his clerical garb. He saw his parish as a church without walls, serving anyone in need on the street and those who waited in line at night to lighten their sorrows, if only. Listening without judgment.

“We try to connect religion to real life,” Father Powis told The Times in 2000. “Religion is not an opium. You have to join in and bring about change in the community.”