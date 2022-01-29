World

MTA Announces Service Changes, Suspensions Due To Impending Nor’easter – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
MTA Announces Service Changes, Suspensions Due To Impending Nor’easter – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
MTA Announces Service Changes, Suspensions Due To Impending Nor’easter – Gadget Clock

MTA Announces Service Changes, Suspensions Due To Impending Nor’easter – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is adjusting service ahead of the winter storm and urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Long Island Rail Road will suspend service on all branches by 8 a.m. Saturday.

New York City Braces For Major Winter Storm; DSNY Pretreats Roads, Has 1,800 Snow Plows Ready

Service on Metro-North’s New Canaan, Danbury, Waterbury and Wassaic branches is also being suspended Saturday.

Metro-North will provide hourly service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

TIMELINE: Nor’easter Could Bring More Than A Foot Of Snow To Long Island & Jersey Shore; Up To 8 Inches To NYC

MTA crews will work extended hours to keep tracks, signals, switches and third rails operating on the subway.

NJ TRANSIT, meanwhile, is temporarily suspending all bus, River LINE and Access Link services at the beginning of the day Saturday.

Funeral Held For NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

Check The First Alert Forecast


#MTA #Announces #Service #Suspensions #Due #Impending #Noreaster #CBS #York

READ Also  Max Cleland, Vietnam Veteran and Former Senator, Dies at 79

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment