MTA Bus Confrontation Leads to Shot Fired in Ceiling With Passengers Aboard – Gadget Clock





A gun was discharged on an MTA bus in the center of the afternoon Wednesday as an uncle tried to get his son off the car after he was referred to as for assist, police say.

The saga began round 4:30 p.m. when a stranger approached an 18-year-old passenger on MTA bus BX39 and started asking him questions. It wasn’t clear what the person was interrogating the 18-year-old about, however he flashed a gun, cops mentioned.

In worry, the 18-year-old referred to as his uncle and requested him to choose him up at a close-by cease. When the bus stopped at White Plains Street and Van Nest Avenue, the 18-year-old’s uncle held the again door of the bus open and informed his nephew to come.

That is when the gunman confronted the uncle. A battle ensued.

The firearm went off throughout the battle. It hit the bus’ ceiling however no individuals. It wasn’t clear what number of passengers have been on the bus on the time. No accidents have been reported.

The gunman fled the scene and was final seen heading north on White Plains Street. Police launched surveillance video from contained in the bus (above).

Anybody with info is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.