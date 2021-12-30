MTA Cuts Trains Again Due To Staffing Shortages; FDNY Reminds 911 Is For Emergencies Only – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 have hit the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hard, resulting in delays and cancellations on certain lines.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the agency about the cutbacks.

Signs announcing service has been suspended on the Z, W and B trains were visible throughout the city Thursday. The suspensions and delays are exhausting commuters.

“It’s very, very frustrating because sometimes we’re in a rush and I work the night shift,” one person said.

“It’s very, very frustrating, but I’m grateful we have transportation,” another said.

Overall, service disruptions have been around since the beginning of the pandemic, but the recent surge due to the Omicron variant has made the situation worse.

“We have fewer people because they’re on COVID leave, so we’re making sure we can run service,” MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Lieber said a few hundred employees out of the agency’s 67,000-person workforce are currently out of commission.

“We’re running what you’d call a bigger headway, so a little more time between trains,” Lieber said.

COVID VACCINE

As for the three lines that are suspended, Lieber said only routes that are duplicated are impacted.

“The W, B and Z are the three lines we’ve elected to suspend because they run on the same lines as other services,” Lieber said. “People can get to the exact same place they want to get to. They may just have to use a different line.”

On Thursday afternoon, Z train service resumed briefly but just temporarily.

The MTA added 80% of its workforce has at least one dose of the vaccine.

In order to deal with staffing shortages, the agency has brought in 20 retirees, while also incentivizing currents employees to delay taking vacation.

Meanwhile, the MTA has implemented Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s new shortened isolation policy for fully vaccinated essential workers.

“We’re providing 80% to 90% pre-COVID service to 50% of the ridership, so there’s plenty of room, plenty of service,” Lieber said. “We’ve used lot of strategies to make sure that even when there are crew shortages because of COVID that we could run service.”

The MTA says despite its best efforts, delays due to COVID staffing shortages will be around for the foreseeable future. So, it is asking commuters to be patient. The real impact of those shortages will be felt when commuters return from the holidays next week.

COVID’S IMPACT ON THE FDNY

The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911.

The department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request.

The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.

“Only call 9-1-1 if you need help right away. If you have severe symptoms including shortness of breathe, chest pain, high fever or low oxygen level go to an emergency department, call 911,” the FDNY said in the message.

New Yorkers – ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request. Transport decisions are made based on medical needs. Please only call 911 during a real emergency. For non-emergencies, call 311. pic.twitter.com/ICwjX6t07x — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2021

“If you are not severely ill, allow first responders to assist those most in need. Only call 911 if you need help right away,” the FDNY said. “For situations that are not an emergency, or if you need help finding a health care provider, call 311.”

The message comes as the FDNY says 30% of its EMS personnel are out on medical leave. Some 17% of firefighters are also out on medical leave.

During March-April of 2020, the height of the pandemic, EMS had about 25% of its personnel on medical leave.

The FDNY says all firehouses and EMS stations are open and are responding to all calls for help. The FDNY says call volume is elevated, but not at the record numbers during the height of the pandemic.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.