MTA unveils new Times Square subway entrance



TIMES SQUARE, New York Metropolis (WABC) — The MTA on Monday unveiled a new accessible subway entrance in Times Square.

The entrance features a new elevator to extend ADA accessibility, a high precedence for the NYC Transit Authority.

The entrance proper off Broadway Plaza has a 15-foot huge staircase, and as soon as inside, a 4,600-square-foot mosaic, new signage, lighting and extra art work as you head towards the Shuttle practice. The unique art work was completed by Nick Cave.

The accessible elevator is the primary of its sort within the subway, outfitted with two-way communication.

“Which means riders who’re deaf have a way to speak with us, and riders who do not have the flexibility to talk also can have interaction with us,” MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo mentioned.

It’s all a part of the forty second Road Connection Venture, which additionally targeted on bettering elements of Grand Central and Sixth Avenue.

Officers say the work, completed through the pandemic, is vital to the restoration and revival of eating places, bars, nightclubs and theaters within the space.

“It isn’t solely going to assist our companies, however all of the individuals who work all through the 5 boroughs in our companies ensuring they’re attending to work and coming dwelling although a wonderful station,” NYC Hospitality Alliance Govt Director Andrew Rigie mentioned.

Freshening up a station with spectacular art work is one factor, however persons are nonetheless involved with their security. And with ridership nonetheless down roughly 40%, some query if that is what’s wanted now.

“All of us are seeing the mayor’s dedication to placing cops on platforms and trains,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber mentioned. “Out of the blue there is a important quantity of people that do dangerous issues who’re being collared.”

And serving to with that effort is eighteen new safety cameras.

