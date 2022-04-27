MTV ex-reality star rapper recruited sex trafficking victims using large social media following: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A rapper and former MTV reality star is facing criminal charges because Las Vegas police say he used his massive social media to recruit women to be sex workers in an alleged prostitution ring.

Kevin Burns, who goes by the nickname “Chopa,” was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday in a count of adult sex trafficking.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that the 37-year-old “has a large social media following which detectives believe he recruited women as sex workers.”

Atlanta rapper charged with gun smuggling in Philadelphia in hay purchase project

The department did not provide further details on the investigation.

TMZ reported that Burns was arrested in Maryland earlier this month and returned to Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the outlet, legal documents allege that a secret detective received a direct message from Burns, posing as a sex worker, offering to make money through prostitution.

Detectives found several posts related to prostitution and “pimping” on Burns’ Instagram account, including a picture showing the rapper looking like a private jet with a phone to his ear and the caption “Sending it.” Including a money bag and crown emoji.

The document states that Burns called the detective several times, that he often traveled across the country and owned seven homes, and promised to make the alleged woman part of his “team.” Later in the conversation, he became aggressive and instructed the detective to go to an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina to meet with him, so that the alleged woman could join his “stable.”

Gadget Clock Digital did not independently receive the documents mentioned in the TMZ report.

Burns appeared on the MTV reality television series “Making the Band” in the early 2000’s. The season hosted by Shawn “P. DD” Combs focuses on the search for rappers and singers for a new hip-hop group. Early in his career after Burns p. Signed DD’s “Bad Boy” label.

Burns’s verified Instagram account has 340,000 followers as of Wednesday, under the @chopperyoungcity handle.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Burns appeared in court later Tuesday and was released on his own confession. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.

According to the journal, Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a lawsuit was filed against Burns on April 11 and a warrant for his arrest was issued the next day.

Investigators said anyone who had been contacted by Burns to be a sex worker or had been sexually abused should contact the Vice Section at 702-828-3455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers on the Internet at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.