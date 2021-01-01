mu.ac.in: MU Admission 2021: How to check UG first quality list of Mumbai University, when will you know the second and third? – The first merit list for Mumbai University Admission 2021 UG courses announced

Mumbai University Admission 2021:The University of Mumbai has announced the first merit list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Students who want to get admission in MU can check the quality list on the official website- mu.ac.in as well as the website of the concerned college.



The University of Mumbai has announced the first merit list for admission to UG courses after 11 a.m. on August 17. The merit list (University of Mumbai first merit list 2021) has been prepared on the basis of the marks of the students who have passed 12th. On the basis of which admission will be taken.

Submit the entry fee by August 25th

Students who had submitted the admission application along with the pre-admission registration form by 14th August can participate in the admission process. Students are given time from 18 to 25 August 03 to submit the fee along with online document verification and declaration form or activity form. Due to the corona virus (Kovid 1), colleges have been asked to provide online admission facility so that students do not have to go to the college campus.

When will the second and third quality list come out? (MU 2nd and 3rd Merit List 2021)

The university will announce another merit list based on the vacancies after the first phase of admission. The second quality list will be released on August 25, 2021 at 7 pm and will be followed by online verification and online fee payment from August 26 to August 30 at 3 pm. The third quality list will be published on August 30, 2021 and online document verification and payment of fees will be done from September 01 to 04, 2021.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2021 Quality List: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University mu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Mumbai University Admission 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 4: The first merit list (MU Admission 1st Merit List 2021) will open.

Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout for further reference.

