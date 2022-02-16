Mugshots released of suspects in case of missing New York girl found under stairs



New faces of three suspects in the Paisley Schultz case have been released, with the New York girl who went missing in 2019 hiding under a staircase before appearing in their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Three adults have been charged in connection with the abduction. Kirk Schultz Jr., 32, Kirk Schultz Sr., 57, and Kimberly Cooper, 33, each have been charged with interfering with custody and endangering the life of a child.

The baby was found in a healthy condition at a New York home on Monday night. He was reported missing from an upstate county in July 2019, when he was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they received a tip, then issued a search warrant at a home on Fon Road, about 115 miles north of New York City, on Monday. They allegedly found the girl in a damp, makeshift buggy under a basement staircase.

Photographs of a crime scene show a carriage filled with blankets and a panda bear pillow. Authorities said the conditions inside were damp and cold.

Police suspected his non-custodial parents, Cooper and Schultz Jr., of his disappearance.

According to Fox 5 New York, Schultz Sr. and Jr. were charged in their own confessions and released.

Cooper remains in Ulster County Jail.

The Daily Freeman reports that the three defendants are scheduled to appear in Sojourt’s Town Court at 3pm on Wednesday.

Paisley Schultz has been handed over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister, Fox 5 reported.

Michael Ruiz of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.