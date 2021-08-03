Mukesh ambani disclosed secret of brother anil ambani in front of tina

New Delhi. Who does not know Tina Munim, who was one of the famous actresses of Bollywood. He has established a different identity by working in many hit films. Seeing the beauty of this actress, the biggest actors have been crazy about her. But Anil Ambani, the younger son of the Ambani family, had made a place in his heart. But they had to make many efforts to get married.

Both Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani have been successful stars in their respective places. While on one hand Anil Ambani has been a very successful businessman, on the other hand Tina Munim was also the highest earning actress in Bollywood of that time, Anil gave his heart as soon as he saw Tina. After this, both of them started meeting slowly and then the matter reached till marriage.

But the Ambani family was never in favor of making an actress the daughter-in-law of their house. For this reason, there were many speculations in the marriage of Anil Ambani and Tina Munim. However, after this, following the decision of the family, Anil and Tina decided to live separately from each other and Tina went to America. After this, both of them did not talk to each other for about four years.

In Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Anil had told that one day when he heard the news of the big earthquake in Los Angeles on TV, he was very scared. He immediately called Tina and called her to him. After this, Anil and Tina had convinced their parents for marriage.

The atmosphere was spoiled even before proposing:

In the month of February 1991, Anil Ambani married Tina, but before marriage, Anil Ambani brought Tina home to meet his parents. It is said that at that time Tina had no idea that Anil was going to talk to her about marriage. In the interview of SIMI, Anil had revealed that when he went out of the room for a while before proposing, Mukesh Ambani asked Tina that how are you feeling if you are engaged after 3 days. Tina was surprised to hear this from the elder brother. But seeing his astonished face, his sisters handled the matter and said that it was a joke.

At present, it has been 30 years since the marriage of Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani. And even today, as much love is seen between the two as it was 30 years ago. Tina is seen standing with her in every sorrow and happiness.