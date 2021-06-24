Mukesh Ambani Earned 90 Crores Per Hour This Year – Ambani earned 90 crores every hour, Adani’s wealth also increased

The people of India are only one percent of the world’s super rich. Worldwide, their number increased by 52 lakhs to 5.61 crores.

New Delhi. Despite the jump in the net worth of the country’s richest Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Poonawalla and many others, the total wealth of the super-rich in the country in 2020, which was badly hit by the pandemic, declined by 4.4 per cent to $12,830 billion from a year ago. According to a Credit Suisse report, the number of wealthy people in India with a net worth of $1 million declined to 6,98,000 from 7,64,000 in 2019. During this period, his net worth declined by 4.4 percent, or $594 billion, to $12,833 billion.

The people of India are only one percent of the world’s super rich. Worldwide, their number increased by 52 lakhs to 5.61 crores. However, by 2025, the number of such millionaires in India will increase by 81.8 per cent to 13 lakh. The average wealth of every Indian adult in 2020 is $14,252. The 4,320 super rich in the country have a net worth of over $50 million.

Ambani-Adani became rich

According to the rich list released by Hurun India, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 90 crore per hour in 2020 or Rs 2,77,700 crore in the whole year, taking his total assets to 8.11 lakh crore. At the same time, according to Bloomberg calculations, the assets of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani increased by Rs 1,20,690 crore to reach Rs 6.82 lakh crore during this period. Adani’s total assets are estimated at Rs 6.82 lakh crore. While the total assets of Mukesh Ambani are being estimated up to Rs 8.11 lakh crore.

Decrease due to fall in rupee exchange rate