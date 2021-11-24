Mukesh Ambani is considering the distribution of his wealth, does not want any dispute between children in future

The biggest news of India’s business space in the early 21st century was the property dispute of Reliance. After the death of Reliance’s chief Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002, a dispute arose between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani over the distribution of assets. The family dispute that lasted for years made headlines in the media of the country and abroad. Eventually mother Anandiben intervened and divided all the wealth by drawing a Lakshman Rekha between the two brothers. When the Bombay High Court approved that partition, the struggle for the floor test in the family came to an end. Mukesh Ambani still remembers that wound and it is believed that for this reason he has started working on the division of Reliance Industries.

According to the news of NDTV, there is speculation that Mukesh will transfer his assets to a trust. It will be owned by Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, three children Akash, Anant and Isha will be part of the trust. According to a report, Mukesh is considering the models, which were prepared by other nobles of the world for the distribution of their wealth. Mukesh Ambani’s empire is close to $208 billion. He does not want any dispute between his three children regarding the distribution of such a huge wealth. According to the report, Mukesh has liked the approach of Walton Family of Walmart Inc.

Mukesh is very fond of the way the business was divided after the death of the company’s founder Sam Walton in 1992. The Walton family had handed over the business of the company to their managers since 1988. A board was formed to oversee all this work. Sam’s eldest son Rob Walton and his nephew Stuart were on Walmart’s board. Sam began working on the succession plan in 1953, 40 years before his death. Sam Walton had divided 20-20 percent of his wealth among his four children. This also reduced the tax burden and the occupation of the family remained on the business. Family members still hold more than 50 percent stake in Walmart.

If seen in recent times, Mukesh Ambani's children seem to be more active about business. In a meeting of shareholders, Ambani had indicated that Akash, Isha and Anant would play a key role in Reliance after him. Mukesh's wife Nita Ambani is on the board of Reliance Industries. His daughter Isha studied at Yale University. While sons Anant and Akash are Brown University graduates. It is believed that as advisors, the Ambani family will give the command of the board to those people who can be trusted blindly.