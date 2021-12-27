Mukesh Ambani Jio had earlier reduced the data in one rupee pack now the plan has been removed

Jio’s Re 1 plan was the cheapest plan in the telecom sector. Because of this, it came into the limelight very quickly. At the same time, 24 hours after the launch, the company made changes in this plan, after which there was a lot of talk about it.

Mukesh Ambani has removed Reliance Jio’s Re 1 plan. This plan was launched by the company in the last few days. In this plan, the company was giving 100MB data and 30 days validity for 1 rupee. However, it was completely changed only 24 hours after the launch of the plan. After which 10MB data and 24-hour validity was being given in this plan.

The plan was available with the help of MY Jio app – This plan of Reliance Jio could be recharged with the help of the company’s MY Jio app. But now this plan is not present on the company’s MY Jio app. At the same time, experts say that many companies bring such plans as a promotion plan. which are for a limited period of time. In such a situation, it may be that the time of this plan has also ended, so the company removed it.

Because of this it came in the headlines – Jio’s Re 1 plan was the cheapest plan in the telecom sector. Because of this, it came into the limelight very quickly. At the same time, 24 hours after the launch, the company made changes in this plan, after which there was a lot of talk about it. Let us tell you that after the change, 10MB data and 24-hour validity was being available in this plan.

1GB plan was available after recharging 10 times – Jio users also use additional data with this plan. If they recharge 10 times, they will get the benefit of 1 GB data for Rs 10, which is currently available for Rs 15. On the other hand, if you recharge 20 times, then you are given 2GB of data.

Also read: Jio is giving a very affordable plan, use 2 GB data daily for 28 days for Rs 152, know everything

jio happy new year plan Jio has changed its Rs 2545 plan to Happy New Year plan. In this you will get 336 days validity and 1.5GB data daily. That is, the company is giving more validity of 29 days in this plan than before and a total of 504GB data is being given. Along with this, subscription of Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Sawan Music, Jio News will also be given in this plan.